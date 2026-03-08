How To Choose The Best Shrimp Size For Your Seafood Dish

Shrimp are a favorite shellfish option for many different dishes, but true to their name, they can be much smaller than other proteins. People who enjoy the flavor of shrimp but not their small size may be inclined to think that bigger is always better. But depending on the dish in question, larger shrimp can actually be the wrong choice. To understand this best, it's worth first learning the numbering system by which shrimp are often sold.

Bags of frozen shrimp have two numbers separated by a forward slash, signifying the range of shrimp of their size found in one pound. Larger numbers mean smaller shrimp. A bag that says 61/70 has 61 to 70 tiny shrimp per pound. On the other end of the spectrum, a bag labeled U/15 means under 15 shrimp per pound, indicating huge, some might say colossal, shrimp.

It's up for debate, however commonly thought, that larger shrimp have sweeter flavors. Whether or not that's true, large shrimp are a more substantial mouthful and more likely to retain their natural juices while cooking. But smaller shrimp are often ideal for dishes where the protein should absorb a marinade or be cooked in sauce. Thinking carefully about use cases can help reveal the perfect shrimp size for any seafood dish.