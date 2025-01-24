The Largest-Sized Shrimp You Can Buy Are Aptly Named

What's in a name? Well, when it comes to shrimp, it's all about the size. If you enjoy eating this crustacean, you might think those little ones used to make garlicky shrimp scampi or the jumbo variety used to make grilled shrimp cocktail are the extent of its size range. However, the largest-sized shrimp you can buy is actually named super colossal shrimp — at least by fish marketers. This designation serves a purpose: It tells both the buyer and the seller how many shrimp are allotted per pound. Thus, the bigger the shrimp, the fewer shrimp per pound.

So, just how many super colossal shrimp are in a pound? You can expect to find approximately eight to 15 super colossal shrimp in a 1-pound package. This averages between two and three shrimp per serving, which will feed about four or five individuals. Their hearty nature makes them perfect to serve as a main course. If you want to grill up a little surf and turf, this shrimp size is the perfect complement to your New York strip or ribeye steak. They are also great for making stuffed shrimp. However, if you plan to cook super colossal shrimp, there are a couple of things to keep in mind.