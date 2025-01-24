The Largest-Sized Shrimp You Can Buy Are Aptly Named
What's in a name? Well, when it comes to shrimp, it's all about the size. If you enjoy eating this crustacean, you might think those little ones used to make garlicky shrimp scampi or the jumbo variety used to make grilled shrimp cocktail are the extent of its size range. However, the largest-sized shrimp you can buy is actually named super colossal shrimp — at least by fish marketers. This designation serves a purpose: It tells both the buyer and the seller how many shrimp are allotted per pound. Thus, the bigger the shrimp, the fewer shrimp per pound.
So, just how many super colossal shrimp are in a pound? You can expect to find approximately eight to 15 super colossal shrimp in a 1-pound package. This averages between two and three shrimp per serving, which will feed about four or five individuals. Their hearty nature makes them perfect to serve as a main course. If you want to grill up a little surf and turf, this shrimp size is the perfect complement to your New York strip or ribeye steak. They are also great for making stuffed shrimp. However, if you plan to cook super colossal shrimp, there are a couple of things to keep in mind.
Prepping and cooking super colossal shrimp
Size is going to influence cooking time and seasoning. Because super colossal shrimp are so large, they require a longer cooking time — but you don't want to overcook them and turn their bite into a rubbery mess. If you buy them peeled and deveined, they will have more meat. Altogether, you should plan on cooking, steaming, sautéing, or baking super colossal shrimp for at least 15 minutes.
Additionally, the smaller the shrimp, the more readily it absorbs seasonings. Larger shrimp have more of a natural flavor, so keep this in mind as you prep super colossal shrimp. Marinating larger shrimp is a good way to impart flavor, but if you are looking for tips to make your shrimp taste better, regardless of size, consider brining it. This process will help to evenly distribute seasonings while ensuring their texture remains succulent. Just remember to add a little baking soda to your salty solution so your super colossal shrimp don't dry out.