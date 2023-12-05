All You Ever Wanted To Know About Cooking Shrimp

Shrimp has been a favorite seafood of Americans for many years and demand for it is still growing. A 2021 survey conducted by the National Fisheries Institute found that American shrimp consumption per capita stood at 5.9 pounds for the year, increasing by 0.9 pounds from the year before.

Despite this crustacean's ubiquity, many Americans still lack knowledge when it comes to cooking them. This is not entirely their fault. In the kitchen, shrimp are extremely versatile and can be found in a wide range of cuisines. This means they can be prepared and cooked in a myriad of ways, making them a tricky ingredient to fully master. What's more, the huge demand for shrimp sees many different varieties imported to the U.S. every year. This further complicates shrimp cooking because each of these has unique characteristics.

In an effort to simplify matters, we've collected a range of information about cooking shrimp. This spans from the best cooking methods for different types of shrimp to the risks associated with marinating them. In short, it's all you ever wanted to know about cooking shrimp.