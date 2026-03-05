8 Sam's Club Products To Look Out For In March 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Part of how big-box warehouse clubs like Sam's Club work is by offering a large number of store-brand products alongside some more recognizable name brands. And for the store-brand goods to hold their own, they have to be of good quality. And Sam's Club has some noteworthy Member's Mark products to look out for this March.

There are plenty of sweets and desserts, from the return of fan-favorite seasonal fruit snacks to a traditional Mexican sweet bread and a brand new cake from the bakery, available in four different formats.

Sam's Club shoppers may also want to consider picking up a whole-bean French roast from Member's Mark, or for a different kind of pep in one's step, a well-reviewed Cabernet Sauvignon. And for the most adventurous eaters among us, Members Mark asks that we imagine the Mexican dish elote as a sushi roll.