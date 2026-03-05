8 Sam's Club Products To Look Out For In March 2026
Part of how big-box warehouse clubs like Sam's Club work is by offering a large number of store-brand products alongside some more recognizable name brands. And for the store-brand goods to hold their own, they have to be of good quality. And Sam's Club has some noteworthy Member's Mark products to look out for this March.
There are plenty of sweets and desserts, from the return of fan-favorite seasonal fruit snacks to a traditional Mexican sweet bread and a brand new cake from the bakery, available in four different formats.
Sam's Club shoppers may also want to consider picking up a whole-bean French roast from Member's Mark, or for a different kind of pep in one's step, a well-reviewed Cabernet Sauvignon. And for the most adventurous eaters among us, Members Mark asks that we imagine the Mexican dish elote as a sushi roll.
French Vanilla Pound Cake
The Member's Mark French Vanilla Pound Cake is a new standout item among Sam's Club bakery desserts. A simple, traditional pound cake rich with vanilla flavor in all 12 of its slices, it is ideal for gatherings or a few days of indulgent treats. Pair it with vanilla ice cream, black coffee, fresh berries, or a finishing dollop of mascarpone.
Member's Mark Sallyvine Vineyard Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Sam's Club might not be everyone's first thought for a wine retailer, but don't count out the Member's Mark Sallyvine Vineyard Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. This full-bodied wine tastes of dark fruit with a hint of spice, and a lingering finish with notes of dark chocolate and earthiness. And each bottle is made with grapes from a single, certified sustainable vineyard, so you can sip with environmental clarity.
Marranitos
Marranitos are pieces of traditional Mexican gingerbread shaped like pigs, hence their name (which means "little pigs" in English). They're one of the most common sides served with Mexican hot chocolate, but also go great with a morning or afternoon coffee, and you can now get them at Sam's Club. Their sweetness comes from molasses, the robust flavor of which gives every bite a perfectly moist texture. With eight marranitos in each package, you can enjoy them every day and twice on Sunday.
Enchanted Unicorn Cake
Like many other major grocery store bakeries, Sam's Club also sells cakes, either with custom designs or from its extensive catalog. The Enchanted Unicorn cake is a whimsical new addition to the lineup, perfect for any kids' parties or kids at heart. And if you don't care for the sheet cake layout, the same concept is also available as a round double-layer cake, a round 2-tier cake, and even a half-sheet cookie cake.
Fruit Mix in Extra Light Syrup
This Member's Mark product is a 6½-pound can of fruit cocktail costing just 8 cents an ounce. Each can contains a balanced medley of cut pineapple, halved red cherries, and California-grown pears, peaches, and grapes. And it's nothing but the fruit, plus an extra-light syrup for consistency and flavor.
With such a large amount of fruit cocktail, you'll need many things to do with it. And one starring turn it can take is as the keystone ingredient in Dolly Parton's 3-ingredient Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa cake.
Spring Fruity Snacks
One of shoppers' favorite parts of a change in weather is the return of seasonal products, and customers say these Member's Mark Spring Fruity Snacks are a true gem. One even claims they outdo Haribo gummy bears in texture and flavor.
Each box contains 100 single-serving bags in cherry, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, and orange flavors. The gummies are gluten-free, have no artificial dyes, flavors, or colors, and are high in Vitamin C — each packet contains 60% of the recommended daily value.
French Roast Whole Bean Coffee
Pre-ground coffee beans are cheaper than whole-bean coffee, but even the newest coffee enthusiasts know that the latter typically brews a better cup. The Member's Mark Whole Bean French Roast delivers this higher quality at a reasonable price: 40 ounces for about $20, roughly $5 less than a comparable Starbucks coffee from Walmart — and over 25% bigger. Customers enjoy its smooth, smoky body almost as much as the bargain price.
Elote Roll
A fusion of Japanese and Mexican flavors, the Member's Mark by FujiSan Elote Roll is worth trying, if for no other reason than its ingenuity. Each roll is made in-house daily by an on-site sushi chef. The unusual item combines spicy surimi (a fish paste made of minced white fish), cream cheese, avocado, and a Tajín-seasoned cream corn topping for a great flavor you're unlikely to encounter in many other places.