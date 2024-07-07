Canned Fruit Cocktail Is The Star Of Dolly Parton's 3-Ingredient Cake

Dolly Parton is a Grammy-winning musician, actor, and author, and even has her own theme park. We've come to trust her with so many works of art — and that includes the culinary.

The list of what Parton eats includes classics like clams casino and chicken and dumplings, and in her cookbooks and beyond she has shared recipes for everything from soup to pecan chicken salad. But one of her signature dishes calls for no more than three ingredients. Featured in her 2006 book, "Dolly's Dixie Fixin's," this cake actually has its cultural origins back in the 1989 film "Steel Magnolias." In the movie, Parton's character Truvy explains her "Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa" cake — just three ingredients, one cup of each.

While two of the ingredients — sugar and flour — are pantry mainstays, the last might surprise home cooks who favor fresh or even frozen fruit when it comes to baking projects. That element is fruit cocktail, and without it, you'd have no real flavor — not to mention any way to bind these ingredients together into a batter. That makes this sweetened canned produce the scene-stealing star when whipping up this cake.