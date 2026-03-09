The 8 Best All-You-Can-Eat Italian Buffets In The US

In America, Italian food is pretty popular. We know. Shocking, right? In fact, it's hard to imagine a culinary scene in the United States without it, given how embedded it is in the national psyche (and taste), the result of successive waves of immigration throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. What's interesting, though, is that while Italian food remains a perennial favorite, all-you-can-eat Italian buffets are slightly less common these days. To us, that's somewhat surprising, given how buffet-friendly Italian cuisine is: This is food that's built for sharing, and its crowd-pleasing and delicious nature makes it an ideal choice for heaping onto serving dishes and giving to the masses.

With all that said, though, Italian buffets are far from extinct — and there are still plenty of places out there doing it well. From the bright lights of Las Vegas to more unassuming locations like Camp Springs, Maryland, the best Italian buffets combine freshness, quality, and a reasonable price point, wrapped up in a cozy and friendly atmosphere. To compile our list of the best Italian buffets, we looked far and wide across the country and examined recent customer reviews and write-ups to figure out which places really shone. Get ready to chow down.