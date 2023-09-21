Here's Why Aldi's Produce Is Packaged Differently Than Other Stores
Aldi employs a lot of different methods to help itself, and its customers, save money. From the smaller size of Aldi's stores to shorter store hours, a lot of these strategies are pretty unexpected, and most people might not even recognize the differences at all. You might think these simple switches are insignificant, but with all the combined benefits, these simple money-saving methods go a long way.
One other unexpected way Aldi saves money is through its produce section. Frequent Aldi customers may have noticed that the chain only sells produce in bags rather than individually. Well, there's a reason why Aldi's produce is packaged differently than other stores, and it all comes down to affordability. Aldi sells its produce in packages because it takes away the need for scales at the store. This means shopping trips are faster for customers, and Aldi employees can also be speedier at checkout.
This simple switch is one of the reasons why Aldi has some of the cheapest produce prices around. So whether you need a few avocados or a bunch of lemons, Aldi might be the place for you to shop for it all.
Other interesting facts about Aldi's produce
Now if you only need to buy one or two pieces of fruit, you might want to look somewhere other than Aldi to prevent food waste. But for those who do need to buy in bulk, Aldi should be your first stop for fresh fruit and vegetables. Pre-packaged produce is a great way to keep things moving at the store, and it's actually a great technique to prevent waste if you plan on making meals for more than two people. Plus, Aldi doesn't have to throw out every fruit or vegetable with dings or bruises — customers can simply trust in the produce provided by the chain by grabbing a bag.
In addition to Aldi's produce being a convenient choice for those looking to buy in bulk, its produce is also locally sourced. Not only is this a more environmentally friendly way of doing business, but it also further cuts down costs since Aldi does not have to pay extra costs to transport goods. Locally sourcing produce also means that Aldi can restock its produce section daily, so it's rare that the store will be out of something that you need. Plus, it's always fresh.
All these facts aside, Aldi's customers have something to say about the unique produce section, too. Spoiler alert: It's not all good.
Fans weigh in on Aldi's produce section
Aldi pays special attention to how it sells its produce in order to cut back on costs. From selling everything in pre-packaged containers to sourcing from local farmers, the chain is able to set itself apart from its competitors. While the chain's strategies are clear, not every customer likes the result.
One Redditor questioned the excessive use of plastic that came with selling pre-packaged goods. Other Aldi customers were still frustrated by the goods, saying they'd rather buy their produce in smaller quantities (don't forget to avoid these other mistakes when buying produce). Other Reddit users jumped on the thread and claimed that the ease of checkout made the swap worth it — both for customers and employees alike. Another Reddit user pointed out that while Aldi used more plastic for its produce, it didn't provide plastic shopping bags at all, so it wasn't all bad. Another Reddit user claimed that they were personally a big fan of Aldi's produce section and called it "high quality" compared to other stores, while an additional user with a big family claimed that the Aldi produce section saved them a ton of money.
So while Aldi's pre-packaged produce might save customers money and be more efficient, the swap has mixed reviews from customers. If you're feeling skeptical, why not give it a shot and see what you think?