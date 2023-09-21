Here's Why Aldi's Produce Is Packaged Differently Than Other Stores

Aldi employs a lot of different methods to help itself, and its customers, save money. From the smaller size of Aldi's stores to shorter store hours, a lot of these strategies are pretty unexpected, and most people might not even recognize the differences at all. You might think these simple switches are insignificant, but with all the combined benefits, these simple money-saving methods go a long way.

One other unexpected way Aldi saves money is through its produce section. Frequent Aldi customers may have noticed that the chain only sells produce in bags rather than individually. Well, there's a reason why Aldi's produce is packaged differently than other stores, and it all comes down to affordability. Aldi sells its produce in packages because it takes away the need for scales at the store. This means shopping trips are faster for customers, and Aldi employees can also be speedier at checkout.

This simple switch is one of the reasons why Aldi has some of the cheapest produce prices around. So whether you need a few avocados or a bunch of lemons, Aldi might be the place for you to shop for it all.