The Best Taco Bell Value Menu Item Is A Beefy, Cheesy Delight

Taco, burrito, chalupa, or crunch wrap? The array of delectable options at Taco Bell is enough to give you decision fatigue. Next time you're placing your order and confused by all the pretty menu items on show, consider ordering the beefy potato-loaded griller. In our opinion, this flavor-forward snack is a beefy and cheesy delight.

The winner in our taste test of 9 Taco Bell value items ranked from worst to best, the beefy potato loaded griller is described on the menu as "a grilled roll-up filled with seasoned beef, crispy potato bites, nacho cheese sauce, Chipotle sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream". We'd go so far as to describe each bite of this hot roll-up as epic because it has a little of everything. The well-proportioned measure of seasoned beef gave it a meaty savoriness, and the potatoes were filling and full of texture. But it was the creamy cheese and sauces that pulled it all together. Moreover, the griller had a milder spice level than the other menu items we tried, so it wasn't super-spicy. This allowed the other flavors, such as the potato seasoning, to come to the fore. Of course, there's plenty of room to customize your order by upgrading the filling with guacamole, tomatoes, or more cheese, or adding some jalapeno peppers or pico de gallo for extra spice. That said, the original unadulterated version had us hooked.