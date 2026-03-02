The Best Taco Bell Value Menu Item Is A Beefy, Cheesy Delight
Taco, burrito, chalupa, or crunch wrap? The array of delectable options at Taco Bell is enough to give you decision fatigue. Next time you're placing your order and confused by all the pretty menu items on show, consider ordering the beefy potato-loaded griller. In our opinion, this flavor-forward snack is a beefy and cheesy delight.
The winner in our taste test of 9 Taco Bell value items ranked from worst to best, the beefy potato loaded griller is described on the menu as "a grilled roll-up filled with seasoned beef, crispy potato bites, nacho cheese sauce, Chipotle sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream". We'd go so far as to describe each bite of this hot roll-up as epic because it has a little of everything. The well-proportioned measure of seasoned beef gave it a meaty savoriness, and the potatoes were filling and full of texture. But it was the creamy cheese and sauces that pulled it all together. Moreover, the griller had a milder spice level than the other menu items we tried, so it wasn't super-spicy. This allowed the other flavors, such as the potato seasoning, to come to the fore. Of course, there's plenty of room to customize your order by upgrading the filling with guacamole, tomatoes, or more cheese, or adding some jalapeno peppers or pico de gallo for extra spice. That said, the original unadulterated version had us hooked.
The beefy potato loaded griller has returned after a short spell away
Seeing as these crispy, cheesy, and salty fellas are so scrumptious, you might be surprised to hear that Taco Bell's loaded grillers were once discontinued. This move was made in 2020 to streamline operations and provide room for new innovative items, despite the fact that they appealed to customers who wanted a smaller snack between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Currently, the beefy potato-loaded griller is just one of the items featured on Taco Bell's new luxe value menu.
Others include the avocado ranch stacker, the mini taco salad, and the three cheese chicken flatbread melt. Salted caramel churros are also available for a limited time to satisfy that sweet tooth. These deep-fried lengths of dough also happened to be the runner-up in our taste test because they were crispy on the outside and dreamily soft in the middle. However, if you're after a savory alternative to the griller, we'd recommend the mini taco salad (seasoned beef, chipotle sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and refried beans in a crispy tortilla bowl). It was crisp and fresh and had the added satisfying texture of the beans to round it off.