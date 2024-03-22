Why Were Taco Bell's Loaded Grillers Discontinued?

The fast-food chain has many ardent customers, one of the reasons being that Taco Bell is so cheap and the other is because of its tasty grub. These fans are often quite passionate about certain menu items and become very incensed when their favorites are removed. Take the Loaded Grillers, for instance, which Taco Bell removed from its menu in 2020. Loaded Grillers featured ingredients like potatoes, beef, and chicken, which were enveloped in a tortilla and grilled. As for why these items got the axe, Taco Bell offered two reasons.

A representative for the chain told Today that "simplifying its menu to streamline operations and make ordering faster, safer and easier than ever" was the best course of action during the pandemic. Taco Bell also claimed that updating the menu allowed for the "Food Innovation Team to continue testing and developing the most craveable and innovative items." Despite the fast-food establishment's noble intentions, Taco Bell customers on Reddit were predictably upset. As stated by one person, "This will go down as the darkest month in Taco Bell history."

[Featured image by Willis Lam via Wikimedia Commons |Cropped| CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED]