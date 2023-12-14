Elevate Your Store-Bought Salsa With Some Simple Briny Add-Ins

Olives, capers, and salsa don't usually go together in the same sentence. But what if you've been missing out this whole time? Just as the dance form salsa is full of spice, so is the sauce, and adding olives and capers to the mix is like adding a new dance step, making it all the more zesty. So the next time you buy a jar of salsa at the store, be sure to pick up some jars of olives and capers along with it. That's because you'll be adding these briny ingredients to store-bought salsa, elevating it to new heights.

In Veracruz, a port city in Mexico, adding brined olives and capers to salsa is the norm. Brined olives and capers in salsa pleasantly surprise the palate with pops of flavor. Veracruz is known for using olive-caper salsa with grilled fish because of its location on Mexico's Gulf Coast, where there's an abundance of red snapper. The port city's use of olives and capers in salsa is often credited to the influence of Spanish cuisine, a result of the explorers arriving here.

You don't need to make your salsa from scratch though. Veracruz-style salsa can be easily recreated by adding olives and capers to store-bought salsa.