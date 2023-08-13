6 WILDE Protein Chips Flavors, Ranked
When you think of chips, the usual suspects like potato, corn, or even vegetable crisps might come to mind. However, a new snack has emerged on the market that might be a total game-changer. Introducing WILDE Protein Chips — a chip that defies convention and takes snacking to a whole new realm of taste and nutrition.
Comfort food often gets a bad rap for being unhealthy, but WILDE Protein Chips flip the script entirely, shattering preconceptions by incorporating unexpected, wholesome ingredients such as chicken breast, bone broth, and egg whites. These protein-packed chips, featuring 13 grams of protein in each bag, not only satisfy those salty cravings we all know too well, but they're also gluten-free and free from any artificial flavors, colors, antibiotics, or added hormones. They are definitely thinner than your typical chip, but they pack a good crunch and offer a variety of bold flavors.
Speaking of flavors, with an enticing lineup of five chicken-esque options — Nashville Hot, Buffalo, Himalayan Pink Salt, Sea Salt & Vinegar, and Chicken & Waffles — WILDE Protein Chips caters to a wide range of taste preferences. Plus, the recent addition of the Barbeque flavor promises even more variety and excitement. So, we decided to taste-test them all, offering you a complete ranking of WILDE's flavors. Let's get to the showdown!
6. Chicken & Waffles
Picture this: a bag of Chicken & Waffles-flavored chips, boasting 13 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber. Sounds like a dream come true, right? Well, we were certainly intrigued and couldn't wait to give these chips a try. As we eagerly tore open the bag, the aroma of syrup filled the air, and we knew we were in for a unique snacking experience. The first bite was like diving headfirst into a pool of maple syrup — the flavor was overpowering, to say the least. Don't get us wrong — we love syrup on pancakes and waffles as much as the next person, but when it comes to chips, we were hoping for a little more balance.
Unfortunately, that sweet, sweet liquid sugar seemed to be the star of the show, leaving little room for any other flavors to shine. We were searching for that delectable chicken and waffles combo, but those savory, carby flavors were almost completely masked by syrup. On the flip side, if you're a die-hard syrup enthusiast, these chips might just be your holy grail. You'll get that sugary fix and a decent dose of protein to boot.
In the end, taste is a subjective thing, and while the Chicken & Waffles chips ranked last on our list, they might still have a special place in the hearts (and taste buds) of some folks out there. If you're feeling adventurous, give these chips a shot!
5. Himalayan Pink Salt
The Himalayan Pink Salt flavor, what we considered as the brand's "plain" potato chip copycat, landed 5th on our list. These chips may not have blown us away, but they had their own charm and character.
While we were expecting an intense saltiness from the Himalayan pink salt, it wasn't as in-your-face as anticipated. But here's the twist — the chicken flavor was on point! It wasn't some artificial, overbearing flavoring as you'd find in other chicken-based products. Nope, this was a real chicken taste, and we loved that authenticity. Sure, the saltiness might have been a bit more subdued than we'd imagined, but it allowed the natural chicken flavor to shine through. It's not often you find chicken-flavored chips that actually taste like chicken, so we give WILDE Protein Chips a thumbs up for that. Speaking of salt, there were no giant salt crystals or heavy salt coverage on these chips, unlike some other brands. It was a more laid-back, subtle salty vibe, which worked well with the chicken essence.
All in all, while the Himalayan Pink Salt flavor didn't have us doing cartwheels of delight, it still had its own unique appeal. If you're in the mood for something simple and comforting, like your good ol' reliable plain chips with a twist of real chicken flavor, these chips are a solid choice. They might not be bursting with briny goodness, but they've got that homemade chicken touch that sets them apart from the crowd.
4. Nashville Hot
Alright, y'all, it's time to talk about the Nashville Hot flavor from WILDE — a chip that aims to bring the fiery flavor of Tennessee's famous hot fried chicken right to our snacking game. We were hoping for a taste explosion, but did it deliver? Yes and no.
We could see what WILDE was going for here, channeling the spicy goodness of hot fried chicken, and that was a mouthwatering promise indeed. However, the execution left us wanting a bit more heat. Sure, there's a hint of Tabasco in there, giving the chips a mild kick, but we were expecting a flavor explosion from the get-go. Instead, the heat sneaks up on you slowly, and before you know it, you're a few chips in, waiting for that wow factor to kick in. The paprika, while trying to add depth to the spicy flavor, seemed to dull the heat a bit. It's like they were trying to strike a balance, but in doing so, the chips ended up not packing the fiery punch we were hoping for.
That being said, we don't want to throw shade at these chips. The Nashville Hot flavor is tasty and enjoyable; it's just not our absolute favorite in the lineup. If you're someone who enjoys a more gradual heat experience, these might be right up your alley.
3. Buffalo
Up next, we dove into the world of WILDE's Buffalo flavor, a chip that brings the heat like a fire-breathing dragon! This little bag of goodness ranked 3rd on our list, and let's just say, it's not for the faint of heart. When you crack open that bag, the smell isn't going to knock you off your feet — but don't let your guard down just yet. As soon as those crunchy chips hit your tongue, the flavor fireworks begin. The Buffalo sauce flavor starts off nice and easy, giving you a little tease of what's to come. But hold on tight because that heat is on its way. With every passing second, the spice builds, and you might find yourself reaching for a cold drink to cool things down.
Don't get us wrong, we love a good spicy kick, but this one took us by surprise. It's like the chip version of a roller coaster — thrilling and intense, but maybe not what you're looking for in a lunchtime snack. If you're a heat seeker, this chip is the one for you. It's not holding back, and it's not apologizing for it either.
If you're up for a flavor adventure that's all about spicy, fiery goodness, the Buffalo flavor should be your go-to snack. But remember, this one packs a true Buffalo-flavored punch, so have that glass of milk or a cold beverage nearby. Enjoy the thrill, and embrace the heat. Nice job, WILDE!
2. Barbeque
Alright, folks, this is a real chip. The Barbeque flavor is a true contender in the chip world, ranking a solid 2nd on our list. As soon as you open the bag, the aroma of sweet and smoky barbeque goodness wafts out, making your taste buds dance with anticipation. And trust us, the taste lives up to the hype. These chips are like a time machine, transporting you to a backyard barbeque on a sunny day. The flavoring is on point, hitting all the right notes of smokiness and sweetness that you'd expect from a traditional barbeque chip.
As you savor the tang, you'll notice a sneaky little spice kick on the back end. What's even more impressive is that if you closed your eyes and took a bite, you wouldn't be able to tell the difference between these barbeque chips and some of your all-time favorite brand-name chips. Yep, they're that good! Now, the texture might be a bit different from what you're used to, but let's be real — when the flavor is this fantastic, those small textural differences won't matter much anyway.
So, if you're looking for a chip that nails that classic barbeque taste and adds a little kick of excitement, Barbeque is the one for you. It's a flavor explosion that'll have you reaching for more and more, no doubt about it.
1. Sea Salt & Vinegar
Get ready to set sail on a flavor voyage because we've got the number one ranking chip right here — the Sea Salt & Vinegar flavor, and it's a real winner. If you're a fan of regular sea salt and vinegar chips, get ready to have your taste buds blown away.
These chips nailed the flavor combo to perfection. The front end hits you with that tangy, mouth-puckering vinegar goodness, just like you'd expect from your favorite sea salt and vinegar chips. On the back end, you get a delightful surprise: hints of real chicken flavor with a salty twist. The result is a delightful combination that's just oh-so-tasty. It's the best of both worlds, and it's a food adventure that we could munch on all day when those salt cravings hit. And let's not forget about the appearance. Unlike the Himalayan Pink Salt chips, these ones proudly show off a light covering of salt and flavoring on the outside.
These protein chips perfectly mirror your beloved sea salt and vinegar options, which means the Sea Salt & Vinegar flavor from WILDE should be your new go-to snacking companion. It's a flavor match made in chip heaven, and we have to give WILDE a big round of applause for this one. Happy snacking!