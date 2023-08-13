6 WILDE Protein Chips Flavors, Ranked

When you think of chips, the usual suspects like potato, corn, or even vegetable crisps might come to mind. However, a new snack has emerged on the market that might be a total game-changer. Introducing WILDE Protein Chips — a chip that defies convention and takes snacking to a whole new realm of taste and nutrition.

Comfort food often gets a bad rap for being unhealthy, but WILDE Protein Chips flip the script entirely, shattering preconceptions by incorporating unexpected, wholesome ingredients such as chicken breast, bone broth, and egg whites. These protein-packed chips, featuring 13 grams of protein in each bag, not only satisfy those salty cravings we all know too well, but they're also gluten-free and free from any artificial flavors, colors, antibiotics, or added hormones. They are definitely thinner than your typical chip, but they pack a good crunch and offer a variety of bold flavors.

Speaking of flavors, with an enticing lineup of five chicken-esque options — Nashville Hot, Buffalo, Himalayan Pink Salt, Sea Salt & Vinegar, and Chicken & Waffles — WILDE Protein Chips caters to a wide range of taste preferences. Plus, the recent addition of the Barbeque flavor promises even more variety and excitement. So, we decided to taste-test them all, offering you a complete ranking of WILDE's flavors. Let's get to the showdown!