These Aldi Frozen Fish Fillets Aren't Worth Your Time Or Tastebuds

Aldi's fresh fish selection includes everything from plain Atlantic salmon and steelhead trout to tilapia and tuna. There are even options that come crusted with seasonings or stuffed with butter to make preparing dinner even easier. However, if you can't always get to the store midweek, it makes better sense to buy frozen to guarantee that you have a protein on hand to whip up a quick meal. That said, there's one packet of Aldi frozen fish fillets that isn't worth your time or your tastebuds: Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Pink Salmon. The last in our ranking of six store-bought frozen salmon fillets, this product was the cheapest option we tried, and it showed.

Immediately on first glance, the fillets (that come individually wrapped) were thin and unevenly shaped. While thinner fillets can simply be cooked for a shorter period to prevent them from drying out, it can be tricky to cook three or four of them in the same pan when they all have different dimensions and thicknesses. Secondly, the appearance of the salmon was definitely lacking. The skinless fillets looked washed out and lacked the characteristic pinky-orange hue of wild-caught salmon, which gave them an unappealing vibe compared to the other brands we tried. Finally, and most importantly, the flavor of the salmon from Fremont Fish Market was uninspiring, even though it was quite fishy. The texture, too, was dry despite the fact that we topped it with a garlicky honey mustard marinade before pan-frying.