The Aldi Salmon Varieties That Are Wild-Caught, Not Farmed

On our list of the best and worst grocers for buying fish, Aldi may have landed in the "skip" pile, but if you enjoy eating salmon on a regular basis, the chain's offerings could save you a good chunk of change. Though Aldi was accused of mislabeling salmon as sustainably sourced (a lawsuit that was later dropped when Aldi agreed to make changes to the marketing), the chain still has a loyal customer base because of the value it offers.

Value for money becomes all the more relevant when it comes to wild salmon, which tends to be more expensive than its farmed counterpart. While there aren't as many options, Aldi does offer a few wild-caught pink salmon products. You can get it frozen or canned, with bones or boneless.

Some prefer the taste of farmed salmon since that is the kind most often consumed. However, there are significant advantages to wild salmon as it tends to have fewer contaminants than the farmed variety. While both types of salmon give you a good dose of omega-3 fatty acids, the farmed variety also contains higher levels of saturated fats and calories. For many, it's the price that makes wild salmon prohibitive. These Aldi wild-caught salmon varieties can help amend that.