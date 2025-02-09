The Aldi Salmon Varieties That Are Wild-Caught, Not Farmed
On our list of the best and worst grocers for buying fish, Aldi may have landed in the "skip" pile, but if you enjoy eating salmon on a regular basis, the chain's offerings could save you a good chunk of change. Though Aldi was accused of mislabeling salmon as sustainably sourced (a lawsuit that was later dropped when Aldi agreed to make changes to the marketing), the chain still has a loyal customer base because of the value it offers.
Value for money becomes all the more relevant when it comes to wild salmon, which tends to be more expensive than its farmed counterpart. While there aren't as many options, Aldi does offer a few wild-caught pink salmon products. You can get it frozen or canned, with bones or boneless.
Some prefer the taste of farmed salmon since that is the kind most often consumed. However, there are significant advantages to wild salmon as it tends to have fewer contaminants than the farmed variety. While both types of salmon give you a good dose of omega-3 fatty acids, the farmed variety also contains higher levels of saturated fats and calories. For many, it's the price that makes wild salmon prohibitive. These Aldi wild-caught salmon varieties can help amend that.
Boneless, skinless Fremont Fish Market wild caught frozen pink salmon
Fremont Fish Market wild-caught frozen pink salmon comes as individually wrapped filets in a 16-ounce bag. The pieces are skinless and boneless and are ready to be cooked any way you like. Many Aldi shoppers on a Reddit thread reported that though the portions are on the small side, the salmon still makes for a tasty meal.
There also have been complaints about Aldi's frozen wild salmon being too mushy. It's important to thaw frozen fish correctly — in a shallow dish in the refrigerator for about 10 to 12 hours. How you cook it also matters, as one Redditor pointed out with these boneless, skinless filets, the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for four minutes can work wonders for crisping up the fish. Another Aldi reviewer reported that air-frying this wild-caught salmon can result in crispy filets. Undeniably at just over $6 for a 16-ounce pack, this is a great way to get some wild salmon home.
Boneless, skin-on Fremont Fish Market wild caught pink salmon value pack
The 2-pound value pack of Fremont Fish Market frozen pink salmon is the largest wild-caught salmon pack that you can get at Aldi and costs just over $10. It also contains individually wrapped boneless pieces, but with the skin on. It's generally a good idea to cook salmon with the skin on. Apart from the additional flavor and texture it adds, the skin can also help prevent the salmon from overcooking.
There have also been complaints from shoppers on Reddit about this frozen salmon becoming mushy when thawed. Again, just remember to thaw these skin-on filets correctly, and be sure to cook them with the skin side down for better results.
Northern Catch canned pink salmon
The Northern Catch wild Alaska pink salmon comes in a 14.75-ounce can. At $3.29 this product offers the best value for money amongst Aldi's wild-caught salmon offerings. It's also the product to get if you're not a fan of frozen fish, and the fish is suitable for kosher diets.
As with most canned foods, the salmon is pressure cooked once canned. While this does mean less flexibility when it comes to how you use it, it also means it's shelf-stable and ready to take space in your pantry for a while. When you're in the mood for an easy meal, try using the canned salmon for a quick Asian-inspired rice bowl.