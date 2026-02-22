Giada De Laurentiis Adds This Somewhat Controversial Condiment To Meatloaf Every Time

People have a lot of varying feelings and opinions about meatloaf and how it should be made. While classic beef meatloaf recipes often call for incorporating ketchup — in the loaf, spread on top, or both — not everyone is a fan of the condiment, and its incorporation can be a bit controversial. Some people prefer tomato sauce or paste, barbecue sauce, or even gravy instead. Meanwhile, others add various simple ingredients to take meatloaf to the next level, such as molasses and liquid smoke. Giada de Laurentiis, however, is a big believer in using ketchup in and on meatloaf.

When telling Tasting Table how she uses taralli — crispy, ring-shaped snacks that hail from Italy's Apulia and Campania regions — in her meatloaf instead of crackers, the celebrity chef and cookbook author let it slip that she adds ketchup to the mix too. "I put [the taralli] in the food processor, and I add a little bit of that and ketchup," she explained, "I know [ketchup is] not elevated ... but I'm telling you, a little bit of ketchup in there is freaking great." Along with working ketchup into the loaf itself, De Laurentiis uses ketchup and apple cider vinegar for a glaze and tops it with a sprinkle of parsley.