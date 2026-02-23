Why Golden Corral's Fried Chicken Misses The Mark

Juicy, crisp, and seasoned to perfection, a well-prepared batch of fried chicken is a classic for a reason. However, not every restaurant can deliver on producing that golden, crunchy exterior and succulent center. Case in point? Golden Corral's fried chicken. Insipid and unseasoned, this offering made the list of the 10 Golden Corral dishes we'd advise leaving on the buffet table.

At first glance, Golden Corral's fried chicken appeared promising — it had a crispy-looking coating and a deep golden color. However, it failed miserably when we took that first bite because the flavor in the breading was lacking. While the coating was crisp and had some salty flavor, it was bland overall. There was no hint of any spices in the breading either, which meant the chicken had to do all the heavy lifting. Unfortunately, despite being juicy, the chicken itself had a greasy texture that was off-putting and icky.

Given that GC is a buffet restaurant that serves an abundance of meals and desserts, perhaps it's asking too much for the eatery to produce top-notch fried chicken? Unlike other rising fried chicken chains that focus solely on chooks, the chefs at Golden Corral have to split their focus across many cuisines, making it trickier to produce next-level dishes. Having said that, adding a little more seasoning to the breading wouldn't take much effort. The bottom line? You'd be better off selecting one of the other options that Golden Corral does well, such as the fried shrimp.