Canned Alligator Is A Real Thing, But What Is It Used For?

If you can cook it, you can probably put it in a can. Indeed, the food world is full of all manner of things you wouldn't expect to find canned, from brown bread to a whole chicken. So it's no surprise that canned alligator is a thing (or is it?).

Granted, you won't be able to find it on just any old grocery store shelf. But with alligator being a definite ingredient in much of Southern and Cajun cooking, and with so many delicious recipes for it, it seems appropriate that somewhere, you'd be able to find it in a convenient can, ready to open and drop into whatever dish you might have in mind. What kinds of dishes might these be? In a broad sense, any dish that either calls for alligator, or in which alligator might be subbed into (it's commonly compared to chicken so chicken dishes are a safe bet).

"Heat and Serve Over Rice" is what is recommended on a page for Dale's Cajun Style Alligator in a Can. That sounds rather specific until you realize that there are countless dishes — especially in Southern and Cajun cuisine — whose primary components are meat and rice. But serving over rice, with any variety of vegetables and spices and even other kinds of meat, is only one set of the many possibilities for canned gator.