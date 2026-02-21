Why You May Hear Thunder Sounds In The Grocery Store
When the calm before the storm in a grocery store produce department is broken by the sound of rolling thunder, it is not a grocery store produce red flag. The noise actually has a purpose as both an auditory warning and a visual signal. This sound doesn't just let shoppers know that the produce is about to receive a gentle misting. It also serves as a subtle reminder that they are within arm's reach of food that is fresh, grown, picked from the ground, unprocessed, and tended to just like a gardener tends his or her garden.
A little theatrical? Perhaps. But this fabricated weather drama is part of the shopping experience. Grocery stores use the noise as a kind of warning for customers. If you aren't in the mood to have a little spritz on your hand, arm, or face as you stroll down those aisles of leafy lettuce, green herbs, and rows of carrots and cucumbers, the thunder lets you know that the mist is coming and that you should grab your items before those droplets start to fall.
The good and the bad
In addition to making it look like the produce has just been plucked from the garden, the misting helps keep the fruits and veggies moist so they don't wilt before they are sold. The extra hydration is critical and may save you from having to use the hot water trick to rescue limp lettuce. However, if you do hear that thunder, keep in mind that misting will make your produce heavier. According to the L.A. Times, this process can add up to 30% to the weight of those bulky, water-rich veggies like heads of lettuce, which means if they are sold by the pound, you will pay more. Just give it a shake to remove those droplets before you place it in a plastic bag.
Overmisting is only a problem if produce looks and feels slimy or mushy, which you, of course, do not want. What do grocery stores spray onto produce? Some actually use a pesticide called Produce Maxx. It is an EPA-registered antimicrobial pesticide containing chlorine dissolved in water to keep bacteria at bay and ensure all that lovely produce doesn't prematurely spoil. It also helps prevent cross-contamination. So, even if your newly purchased produce looks rinsed, always rinse it again.