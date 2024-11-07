What's Actually In The Mist That's Sprayed On Grocery Store Produce?

Let's get more specific: What is an antimicrobial wash, how might it be used in a mister at a grocery store, should you be concerned about the spray on your produce, and why do grocery stores mist produce anyway?

The United States Environmental Protection Agency defines a pesticide as "any substance or mixture of substances intended for preventing, destroying, repelling, or mitigating any pest." The definition of an antimicrobial pesticide leads naturally from this, being a substance that mitigates the development of microbiological organisms, or pests that are essentially invisible to the naked eye. The antimicrobial wash made by ProduceMaxx, which is used for washing produce and misting in many grocery retail brands across America, including Sprouts Farmers Market, is made with water, salt, and hypochlorous acid. Still with us? Hypochlorous acid, although created commercially for use in the food industry, is also naturally produced in humans and other mammals to help fight infections. In other words, it's safe for human consumption as long as it's at low concentrations — in fact, it's even certified to be used in cleaning organic produce.

ProduceMaxx is typically used to keep water lines clean, such as in dentists' offices, and does the same thing for the misting water lines, helping prevent them from building up mold as well as protecting the produce from bacteria. But regardless of the mist, it's still important to wash your produce because grocery stores can be much dirtier than you realize — and yes, you still have to wash organic produce (just to be safe).