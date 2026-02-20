The Fast Food Restaurant Richard Blais Could Eat At 'Every Single Day'

Next time you're in Florida, chef and TV personality Richard Blais thinks you should give the Caribbean fast food chain Pollo Tropical a try. When the "Top Chef: All Stars" Season 8 winner spoke with Mashed in 2022 about his favorite fast food restaurants (and he's not the only celeb who has them), he gave the Miami-founded chicken chain a shout-out. "I don't know if you've ever had Pollo Tropical, but it's Caribbean-inspired grilled chicken, and plantains, and beans and rice, and I could eat it every single day. And it's fast food, but one of my favorite concepts," he told the site.

The chain is mostly based in Florida and focuses on flame-grilled, citrus-marinated chicken. Other Caribbean staples such as beans and rice, yucca, plantains, and mojo roast pork round out the menu. It's the state's favorite fast food place, according to a study of Google Trends conducted by FinanceBuzz. This may come as a surprise to some because, if you look around Florida, you may notice that it's the state with the most Wendy's. When Blais isn't in Florida, however, you can often find Chipotle at his home. He told Mashed that he's a fan of both the company's food and business practices.