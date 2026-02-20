Chickpeas Vs Lentils: Which Offer More Protein?
If you're looking for a nutritious addition to your diet, then there are several types of plant-based protein you could choose from, and legumes are some of the best choices. Of those, two popular picks are chickpeas and lentils. If it's specifically the protein you're looking for, then lentils are a slightly richer source. However, if you think that means you shouldn't use chickpeas too, you'll be missing out.
Lentils are surprisingly full of protein. For every 100 grams, dry red and green lentils will give you 23 grams of protein, while brown and black lentils will give you slightly more, at 26 grams. That's over a quarter of their total weight. So, if you're looking to get more protein in your diet, especially if that diet is plant-based, lentils are an excellent choice.
Chickpeas also contain a hefty amount of protein, with every 100 grams of dried chickpeas packing in a little over 21 grams. While that's slightly less than what you'd get from the same weight of lentils, it's close enough that your finished meal will give you a hefty amount of the nutrient regardless of which legume you choose to cook with. Ultimately, it comes down to what recipes you prefer to use them in.
Incorporating pulses into your diet
If you're looking for inspiration for how to cook with lentils and chickpeas, it's best to look to the eastern shores of the Mediterranean Sea, where both have been cultivated and eaten for thousands of years. Over the years, they've become an essential part of cuisines from the Middle East and South Asia, too, where they're used in countless dishes.
Perhaps the most famous use for lentils is to make soup. There are plenty of elaborate red lentil soup recipes out there, but they all revolve around red lentils, onion, garlic, vegetable stock, and olive oil (Greek recipes traditionally add a bay leaf for seasoning). Another wholesome comfort food you can make with lentils is mujadara, a dish of rice, lentils, and crispy onions popular in the Middle East. If you'd prefer something slightly more high-effort, you can also turn lentils into meatballs.
Chickpeas are even more versatile and, famously, the main ingredient in falafel. Popular across the Middle East, they're commonly eaten as street food and go well with dips or in pita bread pockets. Additionally, a common cooking ingredient across South Asia is gram flour. It's made from ground chickpeas and is used to make the batter for popular Indian street foods like onion bhajis and chicken pakora. Gram flour can also be used to make a type of flatbread from the south of France, called socca – if you serve some with some falafel and hummus, you can eat an entire meal mostly made from chickpeas!