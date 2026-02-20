Chickpeas Vs Lentils: Which Offer More Protein?

If you're looking for a nutritious addition to your diet, then there are several types of plant-based protein you could choose from, and legumes are some of the best choices. Of those, two popular picks are chickpeas and lentils. If it's specifically the protein you're looking for, then lentils are a slightly richer source. However, if you think that means you shouldn't use chickpeas too, you'll be missing out.

Lentils are surprisingly full of protein. For every 100 grams, dry red and green lentils will give you 23 grams of protein, while brown and black lentils will give you slightly more, at 26 grams. That's over a quarter of their total weight. So, if you're looking to get more protein in your diet, especially if that diet is plant-based, lentils are an excellent choice.

Chickpeas also contain a hefty amount of protein, with every 100 grams of dried chickpeas packing in a little over 21 grams. While that's slightly less than what you'd get from the same weight of lentils, it's close enough that your finished meal will give you a hefty amount of the nutrient regardless of which legume you choose to cook with. Ultimately, it comes down to what recipes you prefer to use them in.