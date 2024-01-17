The Ultimate Guide To Falafel

Once a street food unique to the Middle East, falafel has, in recent decades, become a global phenomenon. Patties of deep-fried falafel are now a common sight across the globe and are served in establishments that range from simple roadside stalls to gourmet cafes and restaurants. The product itself has also evolved during this time and is regularly adapted to mirror other popular foods, as exemplified by the ubiquitous falafel burger.

Although perceived by many as simply a delicious food, falafel is so much more. In fact, falafel stands as one of the most important foods in the world due to its status as a national identifier for several nations across the Middle East, including both Israel and Palestine. In this part of the world, ownership of falafel is furiously contested and forms part of larger debates that revolve around land ownership, statehood, and legitimacy. These are weighty subjects for any commodity to bear, let alone a food that is routinely enjoyed by millions of people all over the world.

Falafel's complexity in a socio-cultural sense is matched by the food's culinary nature. Although appearing simple to make, falafel is an extremely difficult food to master, which makes finding and enjoying excellent falafel all the more enjoyable no matter where in the world you happen to be.