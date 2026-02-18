Willie Nelson Used To Hang Out At This Hawaii-Based Saloon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's great to have a place where everybody knows your name and doesn't ask you for a selfie, and for Willie Nelson, that place was a Hawaiian bar and restaurant. The "On the Road Again" artist has simple habits. Nelson eats oatmeal for breakfast. He likes the classic retro breakfast duo, comprised of bacon and eggs, which he eats in the evening, and his favorite Southern meal of all is chicken-fried steak. But this Texas-born musician also has an affinity for Hawaii, maintaining a home in Paia, on the island of Maui, where he frequented Charley's Saloon and Restaurant up until its closure in 2021.

Charley's Saloon and Restaurant was known for its French toast and pancakes, country music, and its drinks. Its door opened in 1969, and the establishment was named after owner Jim Fuller's Great Dane. Charley's was initially a fresh fruit juice stand. It quickly evolved into a place for breakfast, fresh fish, Maui beef burgers, and late-night music jams. Willie Nelson even played at Charley's with his son Lukas, making it a family affair.