What Is Celery Salt And What Is It Used For?

You've probably eaten celery salt at some time without even knowing it, because it's used to season so many dishes. For example, celery salt tastes great on a burger and features prominently in seafood dishes and in Cajun cuisine. It's also often used in a wide range of seasoning mixes. Chances are, you may already have some in your spice cabinet — and you should add it if you don't already have it.

My 15+ year career in the food industry taught me that spices are king. They can enhance or alter the flavor profile of any food or drink, whether that be when baking, cooking, or mixing cocktails. Understanding what each spice in your repertoire is and how it can be used is crucial for crafting the best dishes. If you're looking to enhance your understanding of celery salt so you can better harness its unique flavor profile, you've come to the right place. By the end of this comprehensive ingredient guide, you should be an expert on celery salt and its many uses.