Prime Rib Vs Rib Roast: What Sets These Delicious Meats Apart?

To give you a little more perspective on the difference between prime rib and a rib roast, a ribeye is sliced from the prime rib, and a butcher is usually able to cut out three to seven steaks from this area. Just like a prime rib can be a part of the rib roast, a ribeye is a portion of the prime rib. While the terms aren't interchangeable, no one's going to throw you in jail for mixing them up, but the difference basically lies in being a part of the whole.

There are a few differences in cooking styles as well. A prime rib roast is usually cooked whole and most often bone-in. A bone-in prime rib is also called a standing rib roast because the meat stands on the bones as it cooks. A perfectly cooked prime rib has long been a holiday centerpiece. Since it's roasted whole, it requires a longer, slower cook. That also makes it slightly more affordable than a rib roast (though not always), as there's less prep involved on the butcher's end. Though, you can always opt for a boneless prime rib, or ask your butcher to portion it.

If you're planning to cook a prime rib roast, it's worth seeking out one that's actually graded Prime. Avoid going for a discounted option, which is a common mistake people make while cooking a prime roast. Sometimes, those markdowns can mean you're getting a lower-quality cut of meat. For a cut that's meant to anchor a special occasion, it's worth prioritizing quality over price.