9 Discontinued Liqueurs You Might Have Forgotten About

If you've got a taste for something, there's likely a liqueur for it. The liqueur world is diverse, exciting, and ever-expanding, and there are some wild, wacky, and decidedly disturbing options out there, with drinks flavored with everything from celery root to tamarind to deer blood and bones (yes, really). In the never-ending desire of alcohol companies and producers to come up with the next big thing, it can feel like there's a new liqueur arriving on the market every single day — and so it's probably no great surprise that a fair few of them have either flopped or fallen out of fashion after a spell of success.

As a result, there's a huge amount of discontinued liqueurs scattered throughout booze history, including some that are so obscure nowadays that you may never even have heard of them. Long-forgotten liqueurs like Carypton or Amaro Zara are now either almost impossible to find or else have disappeared off the face of the earth. Others, like Patrón Citrónge Lime or Aftershock, may still be available, but in dwindling quantities. These discontinued liqueurs are exactly what's missing from your home bar, and we're praying that someone from Big Booze takes notice and brings them back.