John F Kennedy's Favorite Drink Was A Sweet Rum Delight

The daiquiri sounds anything but presidential. After all, this drink has become a cliche for college kids going to Fort Lauderdale for spring break; however, before it was a frozen cocktail for youthful vacationers, this alcoholic beverage was considered the choice of a sophisticated and well-heeled set, including the 35th President of the United States. John F. Kennedy was a fan of this three-ingredient drink, which was on par with ordering a martini, an Old Fashioned, a gin gimlet, or a Manhattan. In fact, it is rumored that after defeating Richard Nixon in 1960, Kennedy took his victory lap sipping on one of these made by his wife.

A classic daiquiri uses rum, sugar, and lime juice. It's shaken with ice and served in a coupe cocktail glass. It is strong and sweet with a little bit of a pucker. When Jackie Kennedy made her version of the daiquiri for the President, she had a secret ingredient that set hers apart. Mrs. Kennedy used a few drops of falernum. This sweet, spiced syrup is dominated by warm spices like ginger and clove, along with some lime and almond. It can be either alcoholic with a rum base or alcohol-free. Mrs. Kennedy also used limeade instead of the traditional lime juice. It must have been perfection because the White House kitchen kept it pinned on the wall for quick reference.