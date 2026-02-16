5 Costco Salad Items That Are Worth Every Penny And 4 You Should Skip

Costco is an amazing destination to gather all of the tasty fixings to master your homemade, hearty, restaurant-level salads. The warehouse is packed with bulk ingredients that can upgrade your bowl — but not every product is a smart purchase. Buying in bulk usually offers excellent value, but you also must consider the freshness, quality, shelf life, and whether you will realistically use an entire product before it goes bad.

Salads are a customizable meal, so knowing what you like and which Costco salad products are actually worth purchasing is the first step in crafting your perfect bowl. We've collected customer reviews and ratings online on several of the salad products that Costco has to offer, from protein staples and crunchy toppings to fresh veggies, dressings, and flavorful add-ins. Based on our research, these are the products that truly deliver on taste and savings and the ones that you're better off skipping.