Wolfgang Puck's Passionate Stance On Wagyu Beef

Wagyu beef is extremely popular with high-spending consumers for its rich marbling, which lends the meat a buttery-soft taste and texture. Although originally Japanese, versions of wagyu cattle exist in other countries, and the protein can now be found all over the world. Despite its popularity, however, you'll never see one renowned celebrity chef enjoying a wagyu steak.

Wolfgang Puck is one of the most critically acclaimed chefs around, but his refined palate has little room for wagyu. He told The Telegraph that "the Japanese Wagyu is really fatty and you're not meant to eat a lot of it. I wouldn't eat steak like that ... because of the fat" (via Cheat Sheet).

If you've ever dined at a Wolfgang Puck restaurant, though, you may have noticed wagyu on the menu. Part of this is simply that the luxury meat sells well, and a successful restaurateur doesn't necessarily have to like everything on their menus. But further explanation lies in the subtle differences between Japanese wagyu, which Puck dislikes, and other cattle.