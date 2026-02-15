This Costco Bagged Salad Has Reddit Divided
It's a difficult feeling when you find out your convictions are not universally held. That may be why, when a user went on Reddit to post a long diatribe about how they detested the bagged Asian Cashew Salad from Taylor Farms at Costco and almost everyone disagreed, they deleted their post. They didn't just hate it; they called it "the worst thing [they'd] tasted from Costco." The user ended their rant with "Tell me I'm not the only one so I can stay sane lol." It appears that they did not stay sane.
It's okay to have strong opinions about what you eat. That's why we have so many debates over food. As long as it isn't degrading another culture's cuisine, arguing over what pizzeria makes a better slice can be entertaining (and a major personality trait of many New Yorkers). But what about when an opinion you felt was universal enough to post it on Reddit is very much in the minority? That's rough.
The original poster commented to explain, "[I]ts like a very crunchy dry salad with some soy sauce and sesame poured on it. It's basically a coleslaw with soy sauce instead of mayo." A few other brave souls expressed a similar distaste. Some complained that Costco's bagged salads in general were overpriced. The original poster wrapped up their critique by writing, "The wontons are very non fresh, like stale croissant crumbs that give a very oily takeout feel to this already salty soy sauce mess."
What the majority had to say about the salad
Unfortunately for the original poster, it's a popular salad. The vast majority of the replies were more along the lines of "[L]ol this one is my favorite of all the salads." Others posted that it's a regular purchase when they shop at Costco. In fact, the bagged salads are so popular they're on our list of 10 American-made foods at Costco that customers love. The thread also contained many suggestions on how to make the salad even better. One person stir fries it and eats it with rice and the fan-favorite Kirkland rotisserie chicken.
Adding chicken is one of the most mentioned additions to this dish. Along with chicken, one person adds cucumber and peppers, while another adds canned mandarin oranges (and the juice from the can) and more cashews. One shopper had a fair point, writing, "The full bag is like 20g of sugar and with a protein it was around 700 calories for the meal, so splitting the toppings/dressing helps me save my calories for later when I eat dinner with the family." To counter this, they add extra mixed greens to the split salad, along with more cashews and a protein.