This Costco Bagged Salad Has Reddit Divided

It's a difficult feeling when you find out your convictions are not universally held. That may be why, when a user went on Reddit to post a long diatribe about how they detested the bagged Asian Cashew Salad from Taylor Farms at Costco and almost everyone disagreed, they deleted their post. They didn't just hate it; they called it "the worst thing [they'd] tasted from Costco." The user ended their rant with "Tell me I'm not the only one so I can stay sane lol." It appears that they did not stay sane.

It's okay to have strong opinions about what you eat. That's why we have so many debates over food. As long as it isn't degrading another culture's cuisine, arguing over what pizzeria makes a better slice can be entertaining (and a major personality trait of many New Yorkers). But what about when an opinion you felt was universal enough to post it on Reddit is very much in the minority? That's rough.

The original poster commented to explain, "[I]ts like a very crunchy dry salad with some soy sauce and sesame poured on it. It's basically a coleslaw with soy sauce instead of mayo." A few other brave souls expressed a similar distaste. Some complained that Costco's bagged salads in general were overpriced. The original poster wrapped up their critique by writing, "The wontons are very non fresh, like stale croissant crumbs that give a very oily takeout feel to this already salty soy sauce mess."