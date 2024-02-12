What Is The Most Nutritious Type Of Salmon To Buy?

With a delicate but sweet fishy taste, salmon is favored by seafood lovers across the world. The fish is praised for its nutritious qualities as it is a solid source of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins. However, there are two different kinds of salmon, with the fish either caught in the wild or farm-raised. They may seem similar at a glance, but if you're looking for a more nutritious option, then you should go with wild-caught salmon.

Wild salmon is more nutritious than its farm-raised counterpart. However, its limited availability makes it more expensive. Both types of fish contain omega-3 acids, but farm-raised salmon, due to their diets, contain a higher concentration of unhealthy saturated fats compared to their wild brethren — and you should limit the amount of fats in your diet due to general health concerns. Additionally, farmed salmon also lacks the same nutrients and minerals found in wild salmon. Again, this is all due to the dietary differences between wild salmon and farm-raised salmon.

In the restaurant industry, there's a bit of a negative stigma surrounding farm-raised salmon due to these discrepancies in nutrients as well as overall health concerns. However, farm-raised salmon are typically easier to come by than wild-caught salmon due to supply.