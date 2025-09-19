No Wild Salmon, No Problem: Why You Should Grill Farmed Salmon Instead

When it comes to the type of salmon, most people look at wild-caught salmon as the more tasteful and discerning pick. That's mostly because it is the more nutritious type compared to farmed salmon. It also has a richer flavor profile, since it swims in open waters and has access to a varied diet. It is also a rare find, and we tend to value what is harder to come by (hence the high price tag). Yet when it comes to grilling salmon, farmed is not only more reasonable and easily available than wild-caught salmon, but might actually be a better choice in terms of flavor and texture.

Farmed salmon is better suited to high heat as it has a higher fat content. Those stripe-y striations you see on a farmed salmon are fat. This extra fat gives it a softer, more luscious texture and makes it ideal for searing or grilling. "The fattiest farm-raised salmon has about four times more fat than the leanest wild species. When it comes time to cook them, that has a huge impact." Dan Souza, chef and chief content officer for America's Test Kitchen, told The Splendid Table.

The lack of fat in wild-caught salmon, on the other hand, makes it dry out faster and more prone to overcooking. Farmed salmon is also milder in taste and appeals to a wider number of palates. If you absolutely have to grill the wild-caught variety, you should look for king salmon, also called Chinook. It has a more luxurious fat content compared to other wild species, since it lives in colder waters and needs more stored energy, but be prepared for a deeper hole in your pocket.