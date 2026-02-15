Rescue Bland Frozen Fries With This Simple Seasoning

There are two ways to flavor bland frozen fries with Tajín, and each has its merits. The first is to cook your fries as normal and sprinkle over the seasoning while the taters are still hot so the powdered chili and lime can cling on and release their aroma. This technique is low-effort and gives you plenty of control over how much of it you want to use depending on your preferred spice level. However, you can also take mediocre frozen fries to new heights by seasoning them prior to baking. This move releases more of the starch and natural sugars in the spuds, resulting in a crispier finish.

Having said that, you might need to toss them in a small measure of oil before sprinkling on your Tajín to help the seasoning stick to the surface. This move requires a bit more forethought and means you'll be adding additional fat to your frozen fries. You also won't be able to deep-fry them, as the seasoning will likely disperse into the oil, so oven baking and air frying are your best options here.

Tajín also makes an incredible addition to popcorn and roasted nuts, but you can also serve it with fresh fruit, like pineapples and mangoes, to give them a spicy, citrusy kick.