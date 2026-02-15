Rescue Bland Frozen Fries With This Simple Seasoning
Frozen fries are an awesome item to stash in the freezer for moments when you need a quick side to serve with burgers or chicken wings. However, if you're making them on the regular, they can begin to taste one-note. A quick way to rescue bland (but crispy) potatoes is to coat them in the punchy seasoning blend Tajín. Frozen fries are one of the best foods to top with Tajín because their comforting, carby flavor works wonderfully with the moreish twang of this Mexican mix's citrusy vibe. While Tajín has a complex flavor, it's actually made of only four ingredients: chili peppers, sea salt, citric acid, and dehydrated lime juice (plus an anti-caking agent to stop it from clumping in the bottle). The peppers imbue the seasoning with a warming kick of heat and lend it a distinctive reddish-orange color.
Meanwhile, the double whammy of the citric acid and lime juice gives it a lip-smacking tartness and fragrant aroma. As the lime juice is dehydrated, it has a super-concentrated taste and a mouth-puckering quality that cuts through the fattiness of fried foods. While a spritz of citrus can transform frozen fries and lend them a tart flavor in a similar way, the moisture will eventually soak into the spuds and turn them soggy. Using a dry, lime-based seasoning eliminates this issue altogether and elevates the natural mellowness of the potatoes. Moreover, the granular character of the Tajín gives the fries a delightful texture too.
How to season frozen fries with Tajín
There are two ways to flavor bland frozen fries with Tajín, and each has its merits. The first is to cook your fries as normal and sprinkle over the seasoning while the taters are still hot so the powdered chili and lime can cling on and release their aroma. This technique is low-effort and gives you plenty of control over how much of it you want to use depending on your preferred spice level. However, you can also take mediocre frozen fries to new heights by seasoning them prior to baking. This move releases more of the starch and natural sugars in the spuds, resulting in a crispier finish.
Having said that, you might need to toss them in a small measure of oil before sprinkling on your Tajín to help the seasoning stick to the surface. This move requires a bit more forethought and means you'll be adding additional fat to your frozen fries. You also won't be able to deep-fry them, as the seasoning will likely disperse into the oil, so oven baking and air frying are your best options here.
Tajín also makes an incredible addition to popcorn and roasted nuts, but you can also serve it with fresh fruit, like pineapples and mangoes, to give them a spicy, citrusy kick.