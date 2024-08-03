A Spritz Of Citrus Is All You Need To Transform Frozen Fries

The best French fries feature delicious flavors and crunchy textures, so you should be conservative when flavoring your spuds with citrus juices. Because you'll be flavoring them just after they're finished cooking, excess juice can ruin their essential crunch. Accordingly, only a small amount of citrus is needed to have the desired effect on flavor.

Of course, you'll need to decide which citrus juice pairs best with your spuds. Lemon and lime are pretty standard options, but their flavor differences are definitely worth noting. Both fruits are associated with sour flavors, but limes feature hints of bitterness as well as minor sweetness for a slightly different profile.

If you opt for lemons over limes, you'll need to consider the many varieties of lemons and their characteristics. Some lemons, such as Meyer varieties, offer ample sweetness, while others feature intense acidity that can make the fruit extremely tart. As for the age-old fresh versus bottled lemon juice debate, fresh juice is usually the way to go. Bottled versions lack potent acidity, which will prevent your fries from reaching their full potential.