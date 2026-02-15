Martha Stewart Drinks 8 Ounces Of This Every Morning To Start Her Day Off Right
Known for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Martha Stewart is considered the picture of health, considering that she's in her 80s. She sometimes indulges in liverwurst, her favorite old-school meat snack. For the most part, though, she prefers foods that are made fresh. That's the reason Stewart is a fan of the underrated fast food chain Sweetgreen, a fast-casual, farm-to-table chain. However, one thing that she does consistently is drink a glass of green juice.
It's no secret that green juice is an important part of Stewart's routine. The first article that Daily Meal could find was in The New York Times in January 2009, but it was just a brief mention. In a Martha Stewart Living Magazine article released the same month (per HeraldNet), she talked about drinking 8 ounces every morning. She also listed "a blend of spinach, celery, cucumber, carrot, and some fruit — pear, apple, pomegranate, plum, peach, a bit of orange peel, and a small piece of ginger." While Stewart has continued this routine, the ingredients vary slightly from juice to juice. Some examples of other fruits and vegetables include parsley, orange wedges, mint, papaya, and pineapple.
One aspect that's essential is that most of the ingredients for the green juice come from her own garden. Another must is using a juicer, not a juice extractor. She was very clear about that during a 2025 podcast with Lipstick on the Rim because everything from the fruits and vegetables goes through, including the peel and leaves. "It's a fragrant, delicious juice," she said.
Why Martha Stewart drinks green juice every day
In the 2009 Martha Stewart Living Magazine reveal of her morning green juice routine, the celebrity TV personality and entrepreneur said, "I actually feel a jolt of energy when I imbibe these drinks." She also expressed how healthy the drink is to Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie in a 2020 interview, "Besides giving me glowing skin and increased energy, this easy recipe also helps strengthen the immune system." In a 2021 interview with CNBC Make It, she noted that the green juice is "an essential part of my everyday diet because it really does help with anti-aging. I don't like the word 'anti-aging' — I say successful aging. And it also helps a lot with hair."
Stewart is right that drinking green juice has the potential to promote good health because of the bounty of minerals and vitamins in the fruits and vegetables used to make it. In particular, the leafy greens can reduce inflammation, support healthy digestion, and increase hydration — all of which may lead to clearer, glowing skin. Consuming these ingredients every day could also reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease (per a 2016 study published in JRSM Cardiovascular Disease) and slow the decline of cognitive function (per a 2017 study published in Neurology). Meanwhile, the additional vitamin C in green juice can enhance immunity, while the many other antioxidants help counteract free radicals to boost your health overall.