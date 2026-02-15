Martha Stewart Drinks 8 Ounces Of This Every Morning To Start Her Day Off Right

Known for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Martha Stewart is considered the picture of health, considering that she's in her 80s. She sometimes indulges in liverwurst, her favorite old-school meat snack. For the most part, though, she prefers foods that are made fresh. That's the reason Stewart is a fan of the underrated fast food chain Sweetgreen, a fast-casual, farm-to-table chain. However, one thing that she does consistently is drink a glass of green juice.

It's no secret that green juice is an important part of Stewart's routine. The first article that Daily Meal could find was in The New York Times in January 2009, but it was just a brief mention. In a Martha Stewart Living Magazine article released the same month (per HeraldNet), she talked about drinking 8 ounces every morning. She also listed "a blend of spinach, celery, cucumber, carrot, and some fruit — pear, apple, pomegranate, plum, peach, a bit of orange peel, and a small piece of ginger." While Stewart has continued this routine, the ingredients vary slightly from juice to juice. Some examples of other fruits and vegetables include parsley, orange wedges, mint, papaya, and pineapple.

One aspect that's essential is that most of the ingredients for the green juice come from her own garden. Another must is using a juicer, not a juice extractor. She was very clear about that during a 2025 podcast with Lipstick on the Rim because everything from the fruits and vegetables goes through, including the peel and leaves. "It's a fragrant, delicious juice," she said.