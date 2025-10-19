Martha Stewart's Favorite Snacks Include This Old-School Meat

Martha Stewart is an icon of the homemaking industry and has tons of wise advice for decorating homes and cooking stunning meals. But even though Stewart undeniably knows her way around a kitchen, she still has a few culinary guilty pleasures, including one rather old-school meat.

As Stewart told Town & Country Magazine in 2017, "I like liverwurst, and I know how bad it is now. I love squeezing it out of the tube and just eating calves' liverwurst." When she's not eating it straight from the package, Stewart is also a big fan of liverwurst sandwiches on high-quality rye bread, slathered with Dijon mustard and plenty of mayonnaise.

Liverwurst is a type of German sausage made primarily from pork and beef liver, along with other organ meats and various seasonings such as marjoram, coriander, and allspice. It's also one of the meats that always tastes better at the deli. While some of these establishments sell the meat prepackaged, old-school deli counters may still make it in-house for the best flavor and smooth, pâté-like texture.