Martha Stewart's Favorite Snacks Include This Old-School Meat
Martha Stewart is an icon of the homemaking industry and has tons of wise advice for decorating homes and cooking stunning meals. But even though Stewart undeniably knows her way around a kitchen, she still has a few culinary guilty pleasures, including one rather old-school meat.
As Stewart told Town & Country Magazine in 2017, "I like liverwurst, and I know how bad it is now. I love squeezing it out of the tube and just eating calves' liverwurst." When she's not eating it straight from the package, Stewart is also a big fan of liverwurst sandwiches on high-quality rye bread, slathered with Dijon mustard and plenty of mayonnaise.
Liverwurst is a type of German sausage made primarily from pork and beef liver, along with other organ meats and various seasonings such as marjoram, coriander, and allspice. It's also one of the meats that always tastes better at the deli. While some of these establishments sell the meat prepackaged, old-school deli counters may still make it in-house for the best flavor and smooth, pâté-like texture.
Liverwurst isn't Martha Stewart's only unexpected snack
In addition to her beloved liverwurst, there's another unconventional food Stewart unceremoniously eats alone. She also revealed to Town & Country Magazine that she likes snacking on single slices of American cheese from her housekeeper's drawer, which some may find surprising considering her culinary skills. In the interview, Stewart admitted that "I steal American slices sometimes — in the plastic, it's so horrible. But it's such a good snack."
Stewart likely considers this a guilty pleasure because of what's in American cheese. While it is mostly real cheese, these slices also contain preservatives and additives that aren't found in more natural varieties, though this is part of what gives the yellow-orange slices their unique appeal. So, even though Martha Stewart wouldn't dare serve packaged snacks at a dinner party, a slice of American is good enough just for her.
Adventurous eaters can even combine some of Stewart's favorite foods to make a liverwurst grilled cheese. Spread the liverwurst in between slices of Stewart's customary rye bread lined with American cheese, and grill it as you would a typical cheese sandwich. It may even be tasty enough for one of Stewart's famed dinner parties.