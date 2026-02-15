Beyoncé Was Offered Free Fried Chicken For Life From This Chain

Beyoncé is one of the most famous and successful people in the world, and as is often the case with celebrities, she does have a weakness for one common fast food — or at least used to, according to a 2003 interview on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." Fresh off the debut of her first solo album, a young Beyoncé confirmed the rumor that she was a Popeyes VIP.

As she explained on "Oprah", earlier in her career, her fans often bought her Popeyes chicken as a gift because they knew that she liked it. Beyoncé told Oprah that eventually Popeyes heard about this, "so they gave me a lifetime membership, and every time I go I can pull out the card and get as much Popeyes [as I want.]"

The revelation had the audience laughing with joy, and possibly a bit of envy. Popeyes is the best fried chicken chain hands down, and Beyoncé apparently agrees. In the 2003 interview, though, she admitted that she was too embarrassed by the card to actually use it. But does Queen Bey still treat herself to Popeyes on occasion?