Beyoncé Was Offered Free Fried Chicken For Life From This Chain
Beyoncé is one of the most famous and successful people in the world, and as is often the case with celebrities, she does have a weakness for one common fast food — or at least used to, according to a 2003 interview on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." Fresh off the debut of her first solo album, a young Beyoncé confirmed the rumor that she was a Popeyes VIP.
As she explained on "Oprah", earlier in her career, her fans often bought her Popeyes chicken as a gift because they knew that she liked it. Beyoncé told Oprah that eventually Popeyes heard about this, "so they gave me a lifetime membership, and every time I go I can pull out the card and get as much Popeyes [as I want.]"
The revelation had the audience laughing with joy, and possibly a bit of envy. Popeyes is the best fried chicken chain hands down, and Beyoncé apparently agrees. In the 2003 interview, though, she admitted that she was too embarrassed by the card to actually use it. But does Queen Bey still treat herself to Popeyes on occasion?
Did Beyonce ever get her free Popeyes?
It's unknown whether Beyoncé ever claimed her free Popeyes offer after "Oprah," but also unlikely given the increased attention to the arrangement. For a time, Beyoncé's contractual obligations may have also kept her away from the chicken chain. Her $50 million contract in Pepsi's biggest celebrity endorsement deal ever likely prevented her from being seen with Coca-Cola products, such as the fountain drinks at Popeyes.
There isn't much room for the salty, greasy deliciousness of Popeyes in Beyoncé's diet these days, anyway. The foods she eats as a mega-celebrity are mostly plant-based with whole grains and lean proteins. She's even been known to temporarily go vegan on occasion.
But her ongoing love for Cajun food suggests Popeyes could still be a rare treat. Beyoncé loves the Texas restaurant chain Pappadeaux, specifically the chain's Cajun seafood options. Cajun food speaks to her mother's Louisiana Creole roots (a similar but distinct cuisine from Cajun), and raises the possibility that Beyoncé might still indulge in a ¼ pound popcorn shrimp box from the most iconic Cajun chain out there.