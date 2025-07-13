Pepsi's Most Expensive Celebrity Endorsement Of All Time

Pepsi has never been shy about chasing star power. From Michael Jackson moonwalking across TV screens to Britney Spears belting out soda jingles in midriff-baring glory, the brand has a long history of turning its commercials into pop culture events. Over the years, Pepsi's celebrity roster has included names like Sofia Vergara – and even Queen Bey herself. When Beyoncé became the new face of Pepsi in 2012, she wasn't just signing on; She was stepping into a well-oiled machine built on glitz, saturation marketing, and a never-ending thirst for spectacle.

However, this deal came with more weight. With a $50 million price tag attached, Beyoncé's contract didn't just raise eyebrows. It shattered Pepsi's previous benchmarks and still stands as the brand's most expensive celebrity endorsement. Before that, the top spot belonged to Spears, whose 2001 contract was reportedly worth $8 million. Jackson's 1983 deal came in lower, at $5 million — a record-breaking endorsement at the time, but still a far cry from what Pepsi would eventually spend on Beyoncé.

Announced just ahead of her 2013 Super Bowl halftime show, it wasn't simply a matter of putting her in front of a green screen and calling it a day; This campaign was designed to make noise, with Pepsi backing the star at one of the most high-profile moments of her career. Even then, the real difference wasn't in the ad campaign. It was in what came next. Pepsi didn't just want her likeness; They wanted her input. And the result would blur the line between endorsement and partnership in ways most soda brands don't even attempt.