Ruth's Chris Steak House Swears By This Cooking Method For Its Beef

Ruth's Chris Steak House is one of the most well-known steakhouse chains in the country, and not just for its unusual yet unforgettable name. The food is also quite satisfying, with a plethora of steaks and sides available. And every steak that comes out of the kitchen is cooked using a technique that the business has stood by for over 50 years.

Beef at Ruth's Chris Steak House is cooked in an ultra-hot broiler for a fast and even sear on any and all cuts of meat. This is the method that founder Ruth Fertel patented in 1967, when she invented her own broiler that reached temperatures up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit — the same temperature the chain's broilers use today.

In just a few minutes per side under the broiler, this cooking method provides a great balance of volume and consistency, perfect for chains like Ruth's Chris that serve hundreds of tables a night. Without these broilers, it's possible the business may have never taken off in the first place.