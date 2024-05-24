Why It's Important To Choose The Right Fat When Cooking With Your Broiler

When it comes to the broiler, it's important to always use cooking vessels that can handle the heat. Avoid glass, which can potentially shatter, or anything nonstick or enameled. A cast iron skillet or grill pan are great tools for the broiler, as well as a standard baking sheet.

When it comes to selecting recipes, the best options for your broiler are foods that don't need long roasting processes and can be done quickly. Broiled salmon, broiled flat iron steak, or broiled pork chops with spicy pineapple salsa are all delicious candidates. Keep in mind that there's a reason you should never use a marinade when broiling meat, and that's because you can run the risk of sparking a blaze if a liquid ingredient (particularly one comprised of flammable oil and sugars) sputters and makes contact with the heating element. Instead, a dry rub or spice blend is a great alternative (or if you must marinate, be sure to use a thin coating and not a bath).

You can also use your broiler in conjunction with another cooking method like baking. In fact, the broiler trick restaurant chefs swear by is a one-two punch that leverages this technique as a finishing touch to add a crust or sear, or encourage cheese to bubble and brown. Once you've got the best fat sorted out, your already available broiler may become your new go-to for cooking projects.