The Fast Food Fish Sandwich That's Shrinking In Size, According To Customers [PUBLISH BETWEEN: Feb 13th - April 2nd]
Visit McDonald's, Wendy's, or Arby's, and you'll find a fish sandwich on the menu for seafood lovers craving a lighter bite. Of course, a lighter flavor shouldn't equate to a smaller sammie, but it turns out that, according to some observant customers, there's one fast food fish sandwich that might be shrinking in size; Burger King's The Big Fish.
In a Reddit post asking whether BK's fishy offering has gotten smaller, one commenter replied that "it absolutely has. It's called shrink flation. The bk big fish patty used to fill up and hang over the edges of a whopper bun. Now it doesn't even fill out the smaller, regular burger bun they use. As cost of goods gets high a franchise will shrink the food in effort to control the price from skyrocketing."
Burger King first introduced a fish sandwich to its menu back in the late 1970s. Currently, The Big Fish is made with a fillet of white Alaskan pollock that's coated in panko breadcrumbs and deep fried (McDonald's filet-o-fish is made with Alaskan pollock too). Inside the toasted brioche-style bun is a simple combo of tartar sauce, pickles, and shredded lettuce, which allows the flavor of the mellow fish and the crunch of the crispy coating to come to the fore. However, some customers are likening its seemingly diminutive proportions to a filet o' fish, which is generally much smaller (and features a contentious half slice of cheese).
Is it true that The Big Fish has shrunk?
Burger King doesn't seem to have released any info on the changing size of The Big Fish but the fast food giant has produced several iterations of a fish sammie over the years with varying dimensions, such as The Whaler and The Ocean Catch Fish Fillet. However, on another Reddit thread discussing the issue, a former BK employee offered some interesting insider observations. "I worked at Burger King as one of my first jobs as a late teenager and in my early twenties. Between 2000 and 2004, it was the regular size, and fit the Whopper-size bun perfectly. The change to a smaller portion and Whopper Junior bun is something that has happened within the last 10 years." Given these comments, perhaps it's about time that Burger King changed the misleading moniker of its fish sandwich to avoid customer confusion?
In our opinion, Burger King is one of the fast food chains that serve the worst-quality fish sandwiches, so you have nothing to lose by making a few customizations. For instance, some Redditors advise asking for your fish sammie to be cooked to order to guarantee that it's fresh and crispy. One commenter even recommends ordering two sandwiches and stacking the fillets on top of each other to get a better ratio of fish to bun.