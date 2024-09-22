Here's What Type Of Fish Is In Your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich

You don't even have to be a particular fan of a fish sandwich to love McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. There's just something delectable about that crispy piece of flaky white fish, the cheese, and the bun that's brilliant in its simplicity. Have you ever wondered what kind of fish it is? If so, you're not alone — and we have some seriously good news for you. Not only does McDonald's pride itself on sourcing sustainable fish, but the particular type of fish they use is one of Alaska's most plentiful. (When it comes to food, at least.)

The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is probably fresher than you might expect, too: It wasn't too long before you bit into your piping hot fish sandwich that the fish inside was frolicking in the waters around Alaska and the Bering Sea. That's because the Filet-O-Fish is made with Alaska Pollock. The fish destined for your McD's sandwich are wild-caught as opposed to being farm-raised, and the strict regulations that govern the industry have made this not only one of the most sustainable fish but a fish population that isn't susceptible to overfishing and one that leads to almost no bycatch. (That's the measure of other species that are also caught along with the fish or are killed by fishing practices.)

Interestingly, the Filet-O-Fish was almost made with a very different fish. The initial plan was to use halibut, which was then switched to cod. It remained a cod sandwich for around 50 years, but today, McDonald's customers are served up a fish that's described as a sustainable and nutritious powerhouse.