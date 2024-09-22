Here's What Type Of Fish Is In Your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich
You don't even have to be a particular fan of a fish sandwich to love McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. There's just something delectable about that crispy piece of flaky white fish, the cheese, and the bun that's brilliant in its simplicity. Have you ever wondered what kind of fish it is? If so, you're not alone — and we have some seriously good news for you. Not only does McDonald's pride itself on sourcing sustainable fish, but the particular type of fish they use is one of Alaska's most plentiful. (When it comes to food, at least.)
The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is probably fresher than you might expect, too: It wasn't too long before you bit into your piping hot fish sandwich that the fish inside was frolicking in the waters around Alaska and the Bering Sea. That's because the Filet-O-Fish is made with Alaska Pollock. The fish destined for your McD's sandwich are wild-caught as opposed to being farm-raised, and the strict regulations that govern the industry have made this not only one of the most sustainable fish but a fish population that isn't susceptible to overfishing and one that leads to almost no bycatch. (That's the measure of other species that are also caught along with the fish or are killed by fishing practices.)
Interestingly, the Filet-O-Fish was almost made with a very different fish. The initial plan was to use halibut, which was then switched to cod. It remained a cod sandwich for around 50 years, but today, McDonald's customers are served up a fish that's described as a sustainable and nutritious powerhouse.
Using Alaska pollock allows McDonald's to be sustainable on a massive scale
McDonald's sells a lot of Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, to the tune of 300 million a year (as of 2023). It makes sense, then, that its efforts to use a sustainable fish is a pretty big deal. In fact, in 2013 it started displaying the iconic blue fish of the Marine Stewardship Council, becoming the only national restaurant in the US to carry this distinction. That's a testament to the sustainable fishing practices used all along the process of plucking the fish from the seas to getting it to your drive-thru bag.
The sandwich was the brainchild of franchise owner Lou Groen, who was looking for a meat-free alternative that would keep Cincinnati's Catholic population coming through his doors during Lent. It's safe to say that it was a year-round success, and Groen credited it for saving his franchise... and allowing him to open 43 more restaurants. Although Groen claimed that his original halibut sandwich was much better than that Atlantic cod McDonald's used until it switched to Alaska pollock, it's also safe to say that sustainability is key — especially at 300 million sandwiches a year.
Alaska pollock has more than sustainability going for it; it's also prized for its mild flavor, flaky texture, and nutritional benefits. It's high in omega-3 fatty acids, and since it's frozen while it's still at sea, you get surprisingly fresh fish. And chances are good that you've had it in places other than McDonald's: It's one of the most popular types of fish in the U.S. — and makes an excellent Alaska pollock gratin.