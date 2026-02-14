Where Does Costco Source Its A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steaks?

Buying a package of Wagyu ribeye steaks from Costco is a significant investment. Priced at $469.99 for three steaks weighing 16 ounces each, these meaty cuts truly need to deliver when it comes to flavor and texture to justify their high cost. Luckily, according to the Costco website, the steaks are "imported from the Kagoshima prefecture in Japan," which is "collectively responsible for around 20% of Japan's Kuroge Wagyu cattle, the Wagyu breed that produces Japanese A5 Wagyu."

Classed by the Japanese Meat Grading Association, Japanese wagyu is graded into categories according to its marbling, color, and fat level (A5 is the highest grade possible, so Costco's steaks are of a supreme quality). Kagoshima A5 wagyu in particular has a buttery melt-in-the-mouth quality and is world-renowned for its rich flavor and tender texture.

The treasured character of this variety of wagyu is attributed to the way the cattle are reared in a temperate and low-stress environment with plenty of space to roam. The calming surroundings and rearing techniques produce a bounty of fatty deposits that run through the meat (they look like fine white tributaries or streaks). Prized as the highest grade of beef available in Japan, the abundant marbling in this highly sought-after product renders down and bastes the steak as it cooks.