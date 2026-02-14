'Garbage' Was How Anthony Bourdain Described This Type Of Steak

Anthony Bourdain was not shy about sharing his opinion about food and how it should be prepared. The late chef even took to penning a piece for The New Yorker to share his thoughts on well-done steaks. He wrote, "People who order their meat well-done perform a valuable service for those of us in the business who are cost-conscious: they pay for the privilege of eating our garbage." What exactly did he mean by that?

Bourdain went on to explain that restaurants get cuts of meat that are less than perfect and cannot be served because they have too much connective tissue or are a little on the older side and feel sticky to the touch.

These subpar cuts of meat are the ones that belong on your list of steaks to avoid. While the chef could throw these pieces of steak in the trash, that's money down the drain for a restaurant working on tight margins. So, instead, they reserve these pieces of beef for those patrons who order their steaks well-done. It may seem a little bit like a "haters gonna hate" mentality against people who don't like to see pink or red juices when they eat a steak, but is it?