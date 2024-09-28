The Cuts Of Steak That Were Anthony Bourdain's Favorites May Be Unexpected

Anthony Bourdain has long been a cherished figure in the culinary world, beloved for his honesty and genuine love for good food, regardless of how fancy or simple (except desserts, of which he was not a fan). That love may have begun with an oyster, but seafood wasn't all the globe-trotting chef loved. A good steak was right up there, too.

As an experienced professional, Bourdain didn't reach for whatever was available at the supermarket. He sought steaks cut from the rib primal, one of eight primary cuts of beef from which all other cuts originate. He selected these because, as he told Tech Insider, they contain a "perfect mix of fat and lean," meaning they're packed with flavor but still wonderfully tender. In fact, he preferred them to filet mignon, which he described as a "joke" looked down on by chefs who "never order it."

Of the rib cuts, Bourdain preferred entrecote, cote de boeuf, and rib steak. These cuts do have technical differences such as whether the bone is included or not. However, unless you're running a French restaurant, you can just think of them as names for slightly different ribeyes.