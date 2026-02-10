Why Seeing This Menu Item At A Chinese Restaurant Could Be A Red Flag

Dim sum is a traditional Cantonese dining experience featuring a wide variety of small, bite-sized dishes. The chef's focus here is on delicate flavors and textures, with some of the best options being classics like shrimp or pork dumplings, barbecue pork buns, rice noodle rolls, and custard pastries called egg tarts. Historically, this brunch-time feast was served from rolling carts in bamboo steamer baskets, and it's always accompanied by tea to aid digestion. It originated in teahouses along the Silk Road, and Chinese immigrants brought the beloved culinary staple to the West.

But these craveable bites are far more than merely a collection of appetizer-sized tasting plates. It's an international adventure for your tastebuds and dim sum has become quite the popular cultural experience in the U.S. This tradition means "touch the heart," and because it's normally eaten as a communal, shared meal, that phrase certainly embodies this meal's spirit of friendship and family. As far as red flags at Chinese Restaurants go, the fact that your neighborhood haunt is serving dim sum isn't necessarily a concern by itself. After all, this collection of delicious menu items is something you should try if you haven't already. But you probably should reconsider ordering this dish at dinner time. Let's dive into the juicy details and talk about why.