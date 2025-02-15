14 Red Flags At Chinese Restaurants You Should Never Ignore

Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines in the United States, and it's highly likely that you have a Chinese restaurant — or maybe several — near you. However, perhaps because of the food's immense popularity and the sheer amount of Chinese restaurants, they can vary significantly in their quality. A good Chinese restaurant will serve fresh, authentic cuisine, and offer up variety without compromising the quality of its food. On the other hand, a substandard one will likely be dishing up meals that feel tired or uninspired, and hoping that their clientele won't notice.

Given that there are tens of thousands of Chinese restaurants across the U.S., there's no reason to settle for a bad one — but how do you tell which ones are worth your time and money before you hand over any hard-earned cash? Well, while online reviews and word of mouth recommendations can help, you can also get wise to some telltale red flags. Learning some of the key signs that a Chinese restaurant may not be the best can help you avoid making a bad decision, and will also allow you to keep an eye out for some of the common traits that good Chinese restaurants share.