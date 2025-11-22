Common Mistakes Customers Make At Chinese Restaurants

Chinese food is enormously popular among American diners, so much so that Chinese restaurants outnumber all the US outlets of McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, and Wendy's combined. But despite its popularity, Chinese cuisine still remains a bit of a mystery for many American diners, who tend to stick to the same tiny handful of familiar dishes. And for the unacculturated, some of the features of Chinese restaurants, especially the more traditional ones, can be intimidating.

But they don't have to be. As a proud third-generation Chinese-American who grew up in my grandparents' and uncle's restaurants, I'm here to tell you that Chinese dining is not rocket science. No one will throw you out if you ask for a fork or have questions about the menu — restaurant operators understand this is unfamiliar territory for you. But if you want to get the most from what the restaurant has to offer (and earn the respect of your server), you need to avoid a few common tactical and cultural errors. Manage this, and you can enjoy a great Chinese meal and fit in like an expert, even if you can't speak Chinese or use chopsticks.