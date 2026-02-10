The Costco Food Court Hack That Combines 2 Iconic Menu Items

The Costco food court is a long-time customer favorite, and not just for the legendary $1.50 hot dog combo and its outsized cultural impact. The food court offers a slate of items that may not be as beloved as the giant hot dog, yet still deliver good flavor and satisfaction for the price. But one thing you may not have thought of is combining food court items for a new, delicious dish.

Costco's food court doesn't have tacos on the menu, but you can make your own, in a sense. Order both a hot dog combo and a slice of pizza, and when everything is ready, discard the hot dog bun (or keep it if you love the carbs) and wrap the dog in your pizza slice. It's a hearty meal for less than $4, and you still have the fountain drink.

This version of a Costco taco is not authentically Mexican in any way, and is not even a taco, but it is one of the Costco food court hacks you have to try. But the creativity doesn't have to stop at just those two components.