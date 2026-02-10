Got Food Allergies? Think Twice Before Ordering Custom Cakes From Walmart's Bakery

For a shopper with a long and varied list, Walmart can be a good one-stop shop. Thanks to the store bakery, this includes custom cakes. But for anyone with food allergies, the convenience of Walmart selling basically everything is actually a detriment to its delicious desserts.

Walmart's website warns that any custom cake may contain a laundry list of common allergens, including peanuts, eggs, soy, tree nuts, sesame, wheat, and dairy. Any of these things could conceivably be in a cake recipe, but that's not the end of the allergy warning. Walmart custom cakes may also contain fish or shellfish.

Shellfish allergies in particular are common among both children and adults, and reactions can range from a stuffy nose to severe, life-threatening anaphylaxis. Walmart's bakery has no known products that intentionally contain fish or shellfish; the warning is likely present out of an abundance of caution against cross-contamination from other departments that do handle these allergens, including any employees who may spend time in both kitchens.