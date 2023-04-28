Outback Steakhouse's Loaded Bloomin' Onion Is Back With A New Shark Cocktail
Way back in 1988, four budding restaurateurs founded their very own steakhouse after spending years in the restaurant industry. And thus, the Aussie-themed Outback Steakhouse was born in Tampa, Florida. In addition to the succulent steak synonymous with the establishment, the restaurant is perhaps best known for its massive Bloomin' Onion, an appetizer that is so large it might as well have its own zip code. This fried delight is about to get even more substantial now that Outback Steakhouse has announced the return of the Loaded Bloomin' Onion.
In addition to the substantial portion of fried onion, Outback's latest appetizer addition is topped with cheese fries and comes with spicy ranch and bloom sauce on the side for dipping. And that's not the only new item making waves at the establishment this spring and summer. There are plenty of other decadent new additions to the Outback menu, including a fun and tasty cocktail with a special surprise.
Fin-tastic new additions to Outback's menu
FSR reports on Outback Steakhouse's recent update to its most famous appetizer. Along with the Loaded Bloomin' Onion, patrons can also enjoy an Aussie JAWSie cocktail. This drink consists of blue curacao, raspberry vodka, three types of citrus juices, and a shark toy that deposits grenadine into the beverage. The chain has also introduced three new meal combos that require a hefty appetite to tackle.
First up is the Sirloin & Lobster Mac & Cheese. Along with a perfectly prepared sirloin, diners will also enjoy the decadence of lobster-topped mac and cheese. Next, we have the Tasmanian Shrimp & Lobster Pasta, so called for the spicy Alfredo used to dress the fettuccine noodles. The final combo features Prime Rib & Shrimp, which includes 12 ounces of steak and a healthy portion of coconut-crusted shrimp. Be sure to leave room for the chain's new dessert, a brownie cake topped with Tim Tams, the iconic Australian cookie. The updated menu will only be available from April 26th to June 20th, which means fans of Outback must act fast if they want to sample these new items.