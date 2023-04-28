Outback Steakhouse's Loaded Bloomin' Onion Is Back With A New Shark Cocktail

Way back in 1988, four budding restaurateurs founded their very own steakhouse after spending years in the restaurant industry. And thus, the Aussie-themed Outback Steakhouse was born in Tampa, Florida. In addition to the succulent steak synonymous with the establishment, the restaurant is perhaps best known for its massive Bloomin' Onion, an appetizer that is so large it might as well have its own zip code. This fried delight is about to get even more substantial now that Outback Steakhouse has announced the return of the Loaded Bloomin' Onion.

In addition to the substantial portion of fried onion, Outback's latest appetizer addition is topped with cheese fries and comes with spicy ranch and bloom sauce on the side for dipping. And that's not the only new item making waves at the establishment this spring and summer. There are plenty of other decadent new additions to the Outback menu, including a fun and tasty cocktail with a special surprise.